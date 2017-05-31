MOSCOW May 31 A consortium of investors led by China's Fosun International Ltd has entered into an agreement to buy a 10 percent stake in Russia's top gold producer Polyus from the family of Russian tycoon Suleiman Kerimov for $887 million.

Polyus Gold International Limited (PGIL), the principal shareholder of Polyus owned by the family, said in a statement on Wednesday that it would sell 12,561,868 of Polyus' shares to a Fosun-led consortium for $70.6025 per share. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Alexander Winning)