MOSCOW Jan 26 Russia's largest gold producer Polyus Gold said on Tuesday it had secured a credit line worth $2.5 billion from Sberbank.

Polyus did not say how it would use the funds. Interfax news agency reported last week a Sberbank loan would be partially used to finance a buy-back of Polyus shares on the market. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; writing by Polina Devitt)