BRIEF-CBRE Group acquires Mainstream Software
* CBRE Group Inc acquires Mainstream Software
MOSCOW Jan 26 Russia's largest gold producer Polyus Gold said on Tuesday it had secured a credit line worth $2.5 billion from Sberbank.
Polyus did not say how it would use the funds. Interfax news agency reported last week a Sberbank loan would be partially used to finance a buy-back of Polyus shares on the market. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; writing by Polina Devitt)
April 18 India's central bank issued guidelines on Tuesday for investments by commercial banks in Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) and Infrastructure Investment Trusts (InvITs), including setting limits on the overall investments.