UPDATE 1-Santander, Intesa Sanpaolo to sell Allfunds Bank in 1.8 bln euro deal
* Santander to sell 25 pct of Allfunds Bank for 470 mln euros
MOSCOW, April 19 Russia's top gold miner Polyus Gold has raised $750 million via a debut seven-year Eurobond issue, with a yield of 5.625 percent, an executive with one of the bookrunners said.
"The order book was more than two times subscribed despite market volatility and a fall in gold prices," Andrey Solovyev, Global Head of Debt Capital Markets at VTB Capital, told reporters late on Thursday.
The other bookrunners and lead-managers of the issue were J.P. Morgan and Societe Generale.
DUBLIN, March 6 Packaging conglomerate Ardagh Group launched a long-awaited initial public offering (IPO) late on Monday, as it sought to raise as much as $370 million by floating around 7 percent of the company on the New York Stock Exchange.
LONDON, March 6 A spate of big deals by financial services companies in Europe could earn investment banks an estimated $332 million in advisory fees, with Goldman Sachs set to take the lion's share of the pot.