MOSCOW, April 19 Russia's top gold miner Polyus Gold has raised $750 million via a debut seven-year Eurobond issue, with a yield of 5.625 percent, an executive with one of the bookrunners said.

"The order book was more than two times subscribed despite market volatility and a fall in gold prices," Andrey Solovyev, Global Head of Debt Capital Markets at VTB Capital, told reporters late on Thursday.

The other bookrunners and lead-managers of the issue were J.P. Morgan and Societe Generale.