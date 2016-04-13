(Adds Polyus confirmation and comment)

MOSCOW, April 13 Polyus Gold, Russia's largest gold producer, may sell at least 5 percent of its shares in private deals or in a public placement in Moscow this year to increase its free float, it said on Wednesday.

At current values the stake would be worth more than $500 million.

Polyus, controlled by the family of Russian tycoon Suleiman Kerimov, has a free float of 5 percent. It needs to raise this to at least 10 percent to meet Moscow Stock Exchange requirements after its listing was upgraded on Tuesday following changes including the election of three independent directors to its board.

"It could be either a series of private deals or a public placement," Polyus said in an emailed response to questions from Reuters on Wednesday, confirming a report in Vedomosti newspaper.

Asked whether shares recently bought by the company in a buyback or shares owned by its controlling shareholder would be sold to increase the free float, Polyus said that was yet to be decided by its shareholders and board of directors.

The company's market value stood at 705 billion roubles ($10.7 billion) at the market close on Tuesday, following a 29 percent gain in its share price this year, due partly to a rally in global gold prices.

"We welcome the potential liquidity increase (currently $300,000 traded daily), but this alone would be insufficient to warrant a premium to the market price," analysts at Aton said.

Polyus secured a $2.5 billion credit line from Russia's largest lender Sberbank in January, which it used to buy back 31.6 percent of its shares from its main shareholder for $3.4 billion.

Pavel Grachev, Polyus Gold chief executive, said in a statement on Tuesday that the upgrade of the company's stock market listing would enable it to increase liquidity and attract a wider pool of investors.

