MOSCOW Dec 10 Polyus Gold, Russia's top gold producer, said on Wednesday it planned to pay a special dividend of 16.49 U.S. cents per ordinary share or $500 million in total.

The company said in a statement the decision to pay a special dividend reflected a strong underlying financial performance and robust liquidity position. It added the dividends would be paid on Jan. 5 to shareholders who were on the register as of Dec. 19.

Polyus said it planned to review and amend its existing dividend policy in the first quarter of 2015. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova, editing by Elizabeth Piper)