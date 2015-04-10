MOSCOW, April 10 Russia's biggest gold producer, Polyus Gold, said on Friday it planned to pay 30 percent of adjusted net income in dividends according to its new dividend policy.

The company also said its board had proposed a final dividend of 6.08 U.S. cents per ordinary share, or a total of $184.5 million for 2014.

Polyus will also consider paying a special dividend, subject to the group's financial position, free cash flow, leverage and outlook, it said in a statement.

Under its previous dividend policy, the payout ratio stood at a minimum of 20 percent of annual net profit. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova, editing by Elizabeth Piper)