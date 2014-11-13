MOSCOW Nov 13 Russia's Polyus Gold said on Thursday it had increased its 2014 gold production guidance by 5 percent to 1.68-1.72 million ounces from 1.58-1.65 million ounces.

In the first nine months of 2014, Polyus produced 1.236 million ounces of refined gold, up 4 percent year-on-year. It added it was revising its guidance "due to strong production delivery and ongoing operational improvements". (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Alexander Winning)