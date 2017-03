MOSCOW, March 26 Russia's biggest gold miner Polyus Gold said on Wednesday its board had recommended not to pay a dividend for 2013.

Polyus Gold, part-owned by businessman Suleiman Kerimov, posted an 85 percent fall in full-year profit on Tuesday, hit by a $472 million impairment charge because of the plunge in gold prices last year. (Reporting by Diana Asonova and Polina Devitt)