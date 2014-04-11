(Refiled to correct punctuation in first paragraph)
MOSCOW, April 11 Polyus Gold, Russia's
biggest gold miner, is considering state proposals to encourage
the rebasing of Russian firms currently owned by offshore
entities and intends to explore these issues with the
government, the company said on Friday.
The comments of the Jersey-registered company, whose share
listing is in London, makes it the first company to publicly
respond to the call by officials for such companies to come home
following Western threats to tighten sanctions against Russia
over the Ukraine crisis.
"As a company with operating assets wholly located in
Russia, the Board recognises that these developments (government
proposals) may have particular implications for the company's
business and development plans," Polyus said in a statement.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has been pushing for the
so-called "de-offshorisation" of the Russian economy, whereby
companies with offshore entities re-register them in Russia and
pay taxes in Russia.
Earlier this week First Deputy Prime Minister Igor Shuvalov
urged companies listed on foreign stock exchanges to consider
relisting in Moscow to protect themselves from sanctions imposed
by the West over Russia's annexation of Crimea.
Polyus's biggest shareholder is Russian tycoon Suleiman
Kerimov, who owns 40.22 percent.
The company declined to comment on whether it would also
consider delisting from London.
