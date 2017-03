MOSCOW, April 24 Russia's top gold miner Polyus Gold said on Thursday its sales fell 15 percent, year-on-year, to $447 million during the first three months of the year and reconfirmed its output guidance for 2014.

Polyus, controlled by businessman Suleiman Kerimov, said it produced 331,000 troy ounces of gold in the first quarter compared with 321,000 in the same period of the previous year.

It said it was on track to produce between 1.58 million and 1.65 million ounces this year. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Alessandra Prentice)