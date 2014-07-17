(Adds details, context)

MOSCOW, July 17 Russia's largest gold producer Polyus Gold on Thursday reported second-quarter sales up 14 percent year on year to $527 million and reconfirmed its output guidance for 2014.

Polyus, controlled by businessman Suleiman Kerimov, remains on track to produce between 1.58 million and 1.65 million troy ounces in 2014, the company said in a statement.

Its second-quarter production increased by 4 percent year on year to 414,300 ounces.

In the second quarter, the company said, it settled put options covering gold for $7 million as part of its recently signed price-protection programme.

The programme was designed to improve certainty in the company's cash flow while it continues to invest in the Natalka project, which involves developing one of the world's largest untapped deposits in Russia's far east.

The company is considering "various options" regarding Natalka's eligibility for a special tax regime, Polyus said on Thursday. Natalka is planned start operating in summer 2015. (Reporting by Polina Devitt and Gabriela Baczynska; Editing by David Goodman)