MOSCOW Jan 27 Russia's top gold miner Polyus Gold said on Tuesday its fourth-quarter gold sales fell to $583 million from $603 million in the third quarter.

Its quarterly gold production was down 7 percent, quarter-on-quarter, to 460,000 troy ounces, it added in a statement.

Polyus said its 2015 gold production guidance was in a range of 1.63-1.71 million ounces compared with 1.70 million in 2014. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Elizabeth Piper)