MOSCOW, April 11 Russia's biggest gold miner Polyus Gold said on Friday its Board had been studying statements made by Russian officials and proposals intended to encourage the redomicile of Russian businesses currently owned by offshore entities.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has been pushing for the so-called "deoffshorisation" of the Russian economy, whereby companies with offshore entities re-register them in Russia and pay taxes in Russia.

Jersey-registered Polyus, which has assets in Russia and a premium listing in London, said in a statement it intended to explore these issues further with the Russian government. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Alessandra Prentice)