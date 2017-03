MOSCOW Nov 13 Russia's Polyus Gold said on Thursday that preliminary findings suggested that its Natalka project contained between 15 and 20 percent fewer mineral resources than it had expected.

It added that preliminary findings also suggested a 55-65 percent reduction in the reserve estimates due to a change in the interpretation of the deposit mineralisation.

In a statement, Polyus said it no longer expected to commission the Natalka project in 2015. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; writing by Katya Golubkova, editing by Elizabeth Piper)