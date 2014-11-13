* Polyus has already invested $1.2 bln in Natalka project
* Gold is down 4 pct, rouble is down 30 pct this year
* Russia's gold output to fall over 3 years - lobby group
By Polina Devitt
MOSCOW, Nov 13 Polyus Gold, Russia's
top producer of the metal, has put the development of the large
Natalka deposit on hold indefinitely to review its reserves, the
company said, jeopardising the country's ambitions to increase
gold output.
The company had planned to start Natalka, a challenging and
costly project to develop one of the world's largest untapped
deposits in the Magadan region, in mid-2015, but a study has
suggested its reserves were lower than expected.
"The company is no longer targeting a commissioning of the
project in summer 2015. Construction works onsite will be
significantly slowed down until a decision with regards to the
project development is made," it said in a statement.
The study, expected to be finished in January 2015, has
suggested that the Natalka project's reserves were 55-65 percent
less than expected.
"Natalka remains one of the largest development projects in
the gold industry, but the company needs to thoroughly weigh it
up against other attractive potential projects in its pipeline,"
the company added.
The decision coincides with a fall in the Russian rouble,
dropping some 30 percent versus the dollar this year, as Western
sanctions over Ukraine make it harder for banks and companies to
refinance debt and tumbling oil prices hurt government revenue.
The gold price is down 4 percent this year.
Polyus, controlled by businessman Suleiman Kerimov and his
partners, has already invested $1.2 billion in Natalka. It was
expected to add 0.5 million ounces of gold, or 30 percent, to
Polyus' current operations after the launch.
The delay means that Russia's gold output will fall over the
next three years instead of showing moderate growth, said Sergei
Kashuba, the head of the Gold Industrialists' Union.
"We all expected that with Natalka's launch, it would be a
flagship of Russian (gold) mining," Kashuba told Reuters.
Russia's output is still on track to hit a new record of 275
tonnes (8.84 million ounces) this year, Kashuba added. That
would put it ahead of last year's production figure from number
two gold producer Australia and make it second only to China in
terms of primary output of the metal.
Polyus' 2014 gold production is expected in a range of
1.68-1.72 million ounces, the firm said in a separate statement,
upgrading its previous guidance by 5 percent.
