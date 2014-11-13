* Polyus has already invested $1.2 bln in Natalka project

* Gold is down 4 pct, rouble is down 30 pct this year

* Russia's gold output to fall over 3 years - lobby group (Adds details, quotes, context)

By Polina Devitt

MOSCOW, Nov 13 Polyus Gold, Russia's top producer of the metal, has put the development of the large Natalka deposit on hold indefinitely to review its reserves, the company said, jeopardising the country's ambitions to increase gold output.

The company had planned to start Natalka, a challenging and costly project to develop one of the world's largest untapped deposits in the Magadan region, in mid-2015, but a study has suggested its reserves were lower than expected.

"The company is no longer targeting a commissioning of the project in summer 2015. Construction works onsite will be significantly slowed down until a decision with regards to the project development is made," it said in a statement.

The study, expected to be finished in January 2015, has suggested that the Natalka project's reserves were 55-65 percent less than expected.

"Natalka remains one of the largest development projects in the gold industry, but the company needs to thoroughly weigh it up against other attractive potential projects in its pipeline," the company added.

The decision coincides with a fall in the Russian rouble, dropping some 30 percent versus the dollar this year, as Western sanctions over Ukraine make it harder for banks and companies to refinance debt and tumbling oil prices hurt government revenue. The gold price is down 4 percent this year.

Polyus, controlled by businessman Suleiman Kerimov and his partners, has already invested $1.2 billion in Natalka. It was expected to add 0.5 million ounces of gold, or 30 percent, to Polyus' current operations after the launch.

The delay means that Russia's gold output will fall over the next three years instead of showing moderate growth, said Sergei Kashuba, the head of the Gold Industrialists' Union.

"We all expected that with Natalka's launch, it would be a flagship of Russian (gold) mining," Kashuba told Reuters.

Russia's output is still on track to hit a new record of 275 tonnes (8.84 million ounces) this year, Kashuba added. That would put it ahead of last year's production figure from number two gold producer Australia and make it second only to China in terms of primary output of the metal.

Polyus' 2014 gold production is expected in a range of 1.68-1.72 million ounces, the firm said in a separate statement, upgrading its previous guidance by 5 percent. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Writing by Polina Devitt and Katya Golubkova; Editing by Elizabeth Piper and David Evans)