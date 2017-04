MOSCOW, Sept 30 Sacturino Ltd made a cash offer on Wednesday to buy the remaining 60 percent stake in Russian firm Polyus Gold that it does not already own, Sacturino said in a statement.

The offer is at a price of $2.97 per Polyus Gold share, representing a 1.4 percent premium to the stock's closing price on Sept. 29. The offer values the whole of Polyus Gold - Russia's largest gold producer - at $9 billion. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Pravin Char)