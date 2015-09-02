MOSCOW, Sept 2 Said Kerimov, son of Russian
tycoon and parliamentarian Suleiman Kerimov, may announce a
buyout offer for the remaining shares in Russia's biggest gold
producer Polyus Gold at $2.97 per share, a statement
said on Wednesday.
Said Kerimov now controls 40.2 percent of Polyus Gold and
has until the end of the month to make a binding offer via his
companies Wandle Holdings Ltd and Sacturino Ltd.
"An offer, if made, would be at a price of US$2.97 per share
in cash, representing a premium of approximately 3 percent to
the 1 month volume weighted average price of US$2.89 per share
and a premium of approximately 7 percent to the 3 months volume
weighted average price of US$2.77 per share," Sacturino said.
Polyus said it noted the possible offer.
Polyus' H1 profit beat expectations on higher sales and
revaluation gains on derivative financial instruments. Its
market value was 5.75 billion pounds ($8.80 billion) as of
Wednesday.
Kerimov may try to minimise Polyus Gold free float and then
transfer its listing to Moscow, Nikolay Sosnovsky at UBS said.
Polyus declined to comment, Sacturino was not available for
immediate comment.
($1 = 0.6532 pounds)
(Reporting by Polina Devit and Diana Asonova, Writing by
Gabriela Baczynska, editing by David Evans)