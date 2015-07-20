MOSCOW, July 20 Russia's largest gold producer Polyus Gold said on Monday its second-quarter gold sales from continuing operations fell 8 percent year-on-year to $485 million due to lower prices.

Polyus Gold produced 432,000 troy ounces of gold in the second quarter, up 5 percent year-on-year, while its average selling price declined 3 percent and reached $1,243 per ounce.

The company added in a statement that it was on track to produce between 1.63 million and 1.71 million ounces of the metal in 2015.