MOSCOW Aug 20 Russia's largest gold producer Polyus Gold said on Thursday its first-half net profit more than doubled, year-on-year, to $583 million, beating analysts' forecast for a $342 million profit.

Polyus said in a statement its net profit rose due to stronger operating earnings and revaluation gains on derivative financial instruments. Its adjusted net profit reached $432 million, up 89 percent year-on-year. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)