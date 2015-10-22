MOSCOW Oct 22 Russia's largest gold producer Polyus Gold said on Thursday its estimated third-quarter gold sales from continuing operations fell 2 percent year-on-year to $593 million as lower prices offset a production increase.

The company produced 507,000 troy ounces of gold in the third quarter, up 3 percent year-on-year, while its average selling price fell 7 percent and reached $1,203 per ounce.

Gold output in January-September reached 1,291,000 ounces. Output for 2015 as a whole was seen closer to the upper end of its 1.63 million to 1.71 million estimate, Polyus said in a statement. (Reporting by Diana Asonova and Jack Stubbs; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)