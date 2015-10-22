MOSCOW Oct 22 Russia's largest gold producer
Polyus Gold said on Thursday its estimated
third-quarter gold sales from continuing operations fell 2
percent year-on-year to $593 million as lower prices offset a
production increase.
The company produced 507,000 troy ounces of gold in the
third quarter, up 3 percent year-on-year, while its average
selling price fell 7 percent and reached $1,203 per ounce.
Gold output in January-September reached 1,291,000 ounces.
Output for 2015 as a whole was seen closer to the upper end of
its 1.63 million to 1.71 million estimate, Polyus said in a
statement.
(Reporting by Diana Asonova and Jack Stubbs; Editing by Maria
Kiselyova)