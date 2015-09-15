MOSCOW, Sept 15 Wamika Trading Limited, a company linked to Gavril Yushvayev, a shareholder with Polyus Gold, said in a statement on Tuesday its stake in the gold producer was at 10 percent.

According to the Polyus web site, Yushvayev owns a 19.28 percent stake. Polyus was not immediately able to explain if Yushayev had ceded some of his own holdings in Polyus Gold, as Russian news agency Interfax earlier reported.

