(Corrects to show stake raised, not cut, after Interfax corrected its report)

MOSCOW, Sept 15 Gavril Yushvayev, a shareholder with Polyus Gold, Russia's largest gold producer, has raised his stake by 0.7 percentage points to almost 20 percent, Interfax news agency reported on Tuesday.

Wamika Trading Limited, a company linked to Yushvayev, said in a statement on Tuesday its stake in the gold producer was at 10 percent.

Another company controlled by Yushvayev, Receza Limited, owns a 9.9861 percent stake in Polyus Gold, Interfax said. (Reporting by Andrei Kuzmin and Diana Asonova; writing by Katya Golubkova and Polina Devitt; editing by Christian Lowe and David Clarke)