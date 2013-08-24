MOSCOW Aug 24 A shareholder in Russia's biggest
gold miner Polyus Gold, retail tycoon Zelimkhan
Mutsoev, has sold his 18.5 percent stake in the company, Polyus
said in a statement.
Mutsoev, a member of the Russian parliament, bought the
stake in April for $1.8 billion from Mikhail Prokhorov, an
investor-turned-politician who ran for the Russian presidency
last year.
Russia recently passed legislation requiring lawmakers to
dispose of their business interests.
Mutsoev, who held the stake through a company called
Halyard, sold his indirect beneficial ownership of 18.5 percent
and will no longer have any voting rights, Polyus said in the
statement late on Friday.
Polyus said Halyard will continue to hold voting rights in
the company, but the new beneficial owner of Halyard is Amirkhan
Mori, reported by Vedomosti newspaper and other Russian media to
be Mutsoev's brother.
The date of the transaction was August 16. On that day,
Polyus' shares closed at 2.08 pounds sterling, valuing the stake
around 1.2 billion pounds sterling ($1.9 billion).
Polyus' statement did not disclose the price or reason for
the deal. Polyus declined further comment on Saturday.
Mutsoev's family controls the Regions Group of shopping
centres and he was a co-investor in the $24 billion merger that
created Russian fertilizer producer Uralkali in 2011.
Mutsoev also recently sold his stake in Uralkali. The
fertilizer company said in June it would buy back the 6.4
percent stake in the firm for around $1.3 billion.