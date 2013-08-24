MOSCOW Aug 24 A shareholder in Russia's biggest gold miner Polyus Gold, retail tycoon Zelimkhan Mutsoev, has sold his 18.5 percent stake in the company, Polyus said in a statement.

Mutsoev, a member of the Russian parliament, bought the stake in April for $1.8 billion from Mikhail Prokhorov, an investor-turned-politician who ran for the Russian presidency last year.

Russia recently passed legislation requiring lawmakers to dispose of their business interests.

Mutsoev, who held the stake through a company called Halyard, sold his indirect beneficial ownership of 18.5 percent and will no longer have any voting rights, Polyus said in the statement late on Friday.

Polyus said Halyard will continue to hold voting rights in the company, but the new beneficial owner of Halyard is Amirkhan Mori, reported by Vedomosti newspaper and other Russian media to be Mutsoev's brother.

The date of the transaction was August 16. On that day, Polyus' shares closed at 2.08 pounds sterling, valuing the stake around 1.2 billion pounds sterling ($1.9 billion).

Polyus' statement did not disclose the price or reason for the deal. Polyus declined further comment on Saturday.

Mutsoev's family controls the Regions Group of shopping centres and he was a co-investor in the $24 billion merger that created Russian fertilizer producer Uralkali in 2011.

Mutsoev also recently sold his stake in Uralkali. The fertilizer company said in June it would buy back the 6.4 percent stake in the firm for around $1.3 billion.