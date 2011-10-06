MOSCOW Oct 6 Polyus Gold is aiming to obtain a premium listing on the London Stock Exchange by the end of the year, a pre-condition for inclusion in the FTSE-100 index of leading shares, its chief executive told Reuters on Thursday.

"We are making every effort to do it by the end of the year," German Pikhoya said by telephone. "We think that we need to increase our free float for this listing. We have a stake in treasury which could be used."

Pikhoya said the current free float was around 13-14 percent of outstanding shares. The treasury shares available to boost the free float represent 7.5 percent of the company, he added. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Writing by Melissa Akin)