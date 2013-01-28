MOSCOW Jan 28 Russia's biggest gold miner, Polyus Gold, may increase 2013 gold output by up to 7 percent, year-on-year, to between 1.7 and 1.8 million ounces, the company said on Monday.

In 2012, its gold output was up 12 percent, year-on-year, to a record of 1.68 million ounces, the company added. Its 2012 gold sales were estimated to reach $2.8 billion, up 22 percent.