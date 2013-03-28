MOSCOW, March 28 Russia's largest gold mining company, Polyus Gold said on Thursday its 2012 net profit jumped by 71 percent year-on-year to $981 million, beating forecasts, thanks to increased sales volumes and higher gold prices.

Its revenue rose 19 percent to $2.85 billion, while earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) were seen at $1.38 billion, Polyus said in the statement.

London-listed Polyus added that it was on track to produce between 1.59 and 1.68 million troy ounces of gold in 2013 and expected its board of directors to decide on 2012 dividends during April.

A Reuters poll of analysts expected Polyus net profit to be at $866 million.