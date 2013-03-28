MOSCOW, March 28 Russia's largest gold mining
company, Polyus Gold said on Thursday its 2012 net
profit jumped by 71 percent year-on-year to $981 million,
beating forecasts, thanks to increased sales volumes and higher
gold prices.
Its revenue rose 19 percent to $2.85 billion, while earnings
before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation
(EBITDA) were seen at $1.38 billion, Polyus said in the
statement.
London-listed Polyus added that it was on track to produce
between 1.59 and 1.68 million troy ounces of gold in 2013 and
expected its board of directors to decide on 2012 dividends
during April.
A Reuters poll of analysts expected Polyus net profit to be
at $866 million.