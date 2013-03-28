* Natalka faces six-month delay

* 2012 net profit up 71 pct, beats analysts' forecast

* Net cash of $680 mln at the end of 2012

* Shares down 2.6 pct

MOSCOW, March 28 Russia's largest gold mining company Polyus Gold announced delays to its Natalka development project, sending its shares lower despite positive 2012 financial results.

Natalka, a large mine in Russia's Far East, is now expected to begin full operations in summer 2014 after slower than expected winter construction, Polyus said on Thursday. It had previously planned to begin production by the end of this year.

The London-listed company added that it is considering a partial start at Natalka in the winter of 2013/14 and that 2013 capital expenditure is expected to be between $1.5 billion and $-1.6 billion, of which Natalka accounts for $1.2 billion.

"The big news today is that start up of the giant Natalka project has been delayed from end-2013 to mid-2014, and this will no doubt lead to capex blowouts," Liberum Capital analysts said in a note.

Liberum suggested that there could be further delays beyond mid-2014 because of the "massive infrastructural challenges of power, road and labour", adding that Natalka equates to 7 percent of Polyus's expected operational earnings for 2014.

Polyus's London-listed shares were down 2.6 percent at 214 pence by 1136 GMT, compared with a flat FTSE 350 mining index .

PROFIT LEAP

The company said that it plans to decide on a dividend in April after 2012 net profit soared on increased sales volumes and higher gold prices.

"We have achieved a record 71 percent increase in net income and 12 percent growth in gold production," Chief Executive German Pikhoya said in a statement.

Net profit rose to $981 million in 2012, beating the average forecast of $866 million in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Last month Russian billionaire Mikhail Prokhorov sold his 38 percent stake in the company to two Russian investors for $3.6 billion, fuelling talk that Polyus would increase dividend payments.

Polyus's net cash position stood at $680 million at the end of last year, the company said on Thursday. Its completed sale of Kazakh and Kyrgyz assets in February should have improved its cash position by $220-235 million, JP Morgan said recently.

"We expect that build-up of strong cash position ... indicates 2012 dividends are likely to be above minimal dividend payout policy of 20 percent," JP Morgan said in a note on Thursday.

Annual revenue was up 19 percent at $2.85 billion, with earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of $1.38 billion, Polyus said.

It is on track to produce between 1.59 and 1.68 million troy ounces of gold in 2013, the company added.