* Natalka faces six-month delay
* 2012 net profit up 71 pct, beats analysts' forecast
* Net cash of $680 mln at the end of 2012
* Shares down 2.6 pct
MOSCOW, March 28 Russia's largest gold mining
company Polyus Gold announced delays to its Natalka
development project, sending its shares lower despite positive
2012 financial results.
Natalka, a large mine in Russia's Far East, is now expected
to begin full operations in summer 2014 after slower than
expected winter construction, Polyus said on Thursday. It had
previously planned to begin production by the end of this year.
The London-listed company added that it is considering a
partial start at Natalka in the winter of 2013/14 and that 2013
capital expenditure is expected to be between $1.5 billion and
$-1.6 billion, of which Natalka accounts for $1.2 billion.
"The big news today is that start up of the giant Natalka
project has been delayed from end-2013 to mid-2014, and this
will no doubt lead to capex blowouts," Liberum Capital analysts
said in a note.
Liberum suggested that there could be further delays beyond
mid-2014 because of the "massive infrastructural challenges of
power, road and labour", adding that Natalka equates to 7
percent of Polyus's expected operational earnings for 2014.
Polyus's London-listed shares were down 2.6 percent at 214
pence by 1136 GMT, compared with a flat FTSE 350 mining index
.
PROFIT LEAP
The company said that it plans to decide on a dividend in
April after 2012 net profit soared on increased sales volumes
and higher gold prices.
"We have achieved a record 71 percent increase in net income
and 12 percent growth in gold production," Chief Executive
German Pikhoya said in a statement.
Net profit rose to $981 million in 2012, beating the average
forecast of $866 million in a Reuters poll of analysts.
Last month Russian billionaire Mikhail Prokhorov sold his 38
percent stake in the company to two Russian investors for $3.6
billion, fuelling talk that Polyus would increase dividend
payments.
Polyus's net cash position stood at $680 million at the end
of last year, the company said on Thursday. Its completed sale
of Kazakh and Kyrgyz assets in February should have improved its
cash position by $220-235 million, JP Morgan said recently.
"We expect that build-up of strong cash position ...
indicates 2012 dividends are likely to be above minimal dividend
payout policy of 20 percent," JP Morgan said in a note on
Thursday.
Annual revenue was up 19 percent at $2.85 billion, with
earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation
(EBITDA) of $1.38 billion, Polyus said.
It is on track to produce between 1.59 and 1.68 million troy
ounces of gold in 2013, the company added.