MOSCOW, April 15 Russia's top gold miner Polyus Gold said on Monday that Robert Buchan, chairman of the board, plans to resign after the company's annual general meeting.

Polyus, controlled by businessman Suleiman Kerimov, was notified by Buchan that he intended to resign in light of his recent appointment as president and chief executive of Allied Nevada Gold Corp., a US-based gold mining and exploration company listed in Toronto and New York.