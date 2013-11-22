MOSCOW Nov 22 Russia's biggest gold miner Polyus Gold said on Friday it had received notice from its chief executive, German Pikhoya, that he wishes to resign to pursue other activities after 11 years at the company.

The news came four days after Polyus' largest shareholder, Suleiman Kerimov, agreed to sell his stake in Uralkali , the world's largest potash miner, to tycoon Mikhail Prokhorov, a former co-owner of the gold firm.

Pikhoya has indicated that he is willing to continue as Polyus CEO until a successor has been appointed, the gold producer added in a statement.

Polyus declined further comment. Pikhoya did not reply when contacted by Reuters.

Next summer Polyus plans to start its Natalka project in Russia's far east - a challenging and costly project to develop one of the world's largest untapped deposits.

The company's chief operating officer is James Nieuwenhuys, who has a degree in mechanical engineering. Prior to joining Polyus, Nieuwenhuys was a managing director for South Africa at SNC-Lavalin, an engineering and construction company.