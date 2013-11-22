MOSCOW Nov 22 Russia's biggest gold miner
Polyus Gold said on Friday it had received notice from
its chief executive, German Pikhoya, that he wishes to resign to
pursue other activities after 11 years at the company.
The news came four days after Polyus' largest shareholder,
Suleiman Kerimov, agreed to sell his stake in Uralkali
, the world's largest potash miner, to tycoon Mikhail
Prokhorov, a former co-owner of the gold firm.
Pikhoya has indicated that he is willing to continue as
Polyus CEO until a successor has been appointed, the gold
producer added in a statement.
Polyus declined further comment. Pikhoya did not reply when
contacted by Reuters.
Next summer Polyus plans to start its Natalka project in
Russia's far east - a challenging and costly project to develop
one of the world's largest untapped deposits.
The company's chief operating officer is James Nieuwenhuys,
who has a degree in mechanical engineering. Prior to joining
Polyus, Nieuwenhuys was a managing director for South Africa at
SNC-Lavalin, an engineering and construction company.