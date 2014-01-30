* FY sales down 12 percent to $2.3 billion
* Output up 5 percent to 1.65 mln ounces
* Sees 2014 output at 1.58-1.65 mln ounces
* Capex at $650-750 mln in 2014 vs $1.2 bln in 2013
MOSCOW, Jan 30 Russia's top gold miner Polyus
Gold said on Thursday its sales had fallen 12 percent
to $2.3 billion in 2013 after a drop in gold prices, leading it
to forecast a possible slight drop in 2014 output due to
cost-cutting.
Many gold producers were hit by a 28 percent fall in the
price of gold last year - its biggest annual loss in 32
years - prompting miners to cut costs, delay new projects and
hedge their positions, selling their production forward.
Polyus, controlled by Suleiman Kerimov, said 2013 output
rose 5 percent to 1.65 million troy ounces and estimated
production this year would amount to between 1.58 and 1.65
million ounces.
"The possible small decrease in total gold production is
expected to be driven by a planned reduction in mining works at
the highest-cost alluvial deposits due to the current gold
environment," Polyus said in a statement.
The company plans to slash capital expenditure in 2014 to
between $650 million and $750 million, compared with around $1.2
billion last year.
Polyus's cost-cutting and conservative output plans for 2014
mirror those of its Russian sector peers, with Petropavlovsk
seeing a 16 percent fall in production this year and
Nord Gold also forecasting a decline in output.
Rival Polymetal plans to keep 2014 production
flat.
Russia's Gold Industrialists' Union plans to prepare an
estimate for the country's 2014 gold production in February when
all the data for last year is published.