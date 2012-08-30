BRIEF-Russia's MD Medical sees H2 '16 dividends at 300 mln rbls-Ifax
* Plans to pay at least 300 million roubles ($5.2 million) in dividends for H2 2016, Interfax news agency quotes Chief Executive Mark Kurtser as saying.
MOSCOW Aug 30 Russia's largest gold producer Polyus Gold reported net profit of $426 million in the first-half of 2012, more than double year-on-year, due to increased sales volumes and higher gold price.
Sales at Polyus, controlled by businessmen Mikhail Prokhorov and Suleiman Kerimov, rose by 36 percent to $1.2 billion. Polyus said earlier its first-half gold output increased by 18 percent to 721,000 troy ounces.
Polyus posted its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) at $634 million in January-June, a 59 percent increase year-on-year.
* Plans to pay at least 300 million roubles ($5.2 million) in dividends for H2 2016, Interfax news agency quotes Chief Executive Mark Kurtser as saying.
DUBLIN, Feb 17 Sales of building supplies in Britain have improved since it voted to leave the European Union last June and there is no evidence yet that Brexit's impact will ultimately be negative for the sector, Irish firm Kingspan said on Friday.
Feb 17 KazMunaiGas Exploration and Production :