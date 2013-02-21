MOSCOW/LONDON Feb 21 A decision by the U.K. Takeover Panel to approve the sale by billionaire Mikhail Prokhorov of his 38 percent stake in Russian gold miner Polyus Gold is expected imminently, three sources with knowledge of the proposed deal said.

Two Russian billionaires - retail boss Zelimkhan Mutsoyev and fruit juice magnate Gavriil Yushvayev - were previously shortlisted to buy the $4 billion stake in London-listed Polyus, the sources said.

The proposed deal has gone before the UK Takeover Panel, which has been evaluating whether the proposed buyers are acting independently or form a "concert party" that would control more than 30 percent of Polyus, a level that would force a mandatory offer to buy out minorities.

Polyus and Prokhorov's Onexim group declined comment. The Takeover Panel said it does not comment on specific companies.