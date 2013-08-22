* Polyus to write down value of assets in Russia
* Plans to report H1 financial results on Aug 30
* Shares down 0.8 pct, outperforms FTSE Gold Mines Index
MOSCOW, Aug 22 Russia's No. 1 gold miner Polyus
Gold, part-owned by billionaire Suleiman Kerimov, said
it would write down the value of its assets by up to $480
million because of a steep fall in the price of gold.
Many global gold producers have had to slash capital
spending and exploration expenses and make billions of dollars
in writedowns as a result of a 19 percent fall in the price of
gold since the start of 2013.
Polyus Gold said it had reassessed its exploration prospects
and the productivity of its mines against that price backdrop
and expected to make a non-cash impairment charge of between
$460 and $480 million in its first-half results on August 30.
It said the impairment was based on a long-term assumption
of the gold price at $1,350 per ounce. Gold is currently trading
around $1,376 per ounce.
The write-down includes $320 million linked to its
Nezhdaninskoe mine in Russia's Yakutia region and to its
Degdekanskoe mine in Russia's Far East, as well as $140 million
linked to its Kuranakh mine in Yakutia.
Polyus's London-listed shares were down 0.8 percent at
206.25 pence by 1436 GMT, compared with a 2.9 percent decline in
the FTSE Gold Mines Index.