* Writes off $469 mln after gold price slide
* Factors in gold price of $1,350/oz
* On track to produce up to 1.68 mln oz in 2013
MOSCOW, Aug 30 Russia's leading gold miner
Polyus Gold tumbled to a first-half net loss after
taking a $469 million impairment charge on the slumping price of
gold.
Precious metals producers have written down billions of
dollars following a 16 percent fall in the bullion price
since the start of the year. Polyus had warned earlier that
write-offs could reach $480 million.
The loss from continuing operations of $173 million compared
with a profit of $419 million for the same period last year.
Revenue fell 17 percent to $1 billion.
Excluding the non-cash charges, the miner's first-half
profit from continuing operations totalled $255 million, beating
analysts' forecast of $235 million.
Polyus' rivals in Russia have also reported first-half
losses due to write-offs. Petropavlovsk took $600
million of impairment charges and Polymetal wrote down
$305 million.
Polyus, part-owned by billionaire Suleiman Kerimov, based
its new project valuations on an assumed gold price of $1,350
per ounce, compared with a current price of around $1,406 per
ounce, it said in a statement.
It said it had $1.2 billion of cash and cash equivalents as
of June 30 and maintained 2013 gold production guidance at
between 1.59 million and 1.68 million troy ounces.