MOSCOW Dec 27 Polyus Gold said on Friday that it will delay the start of its Natalka mine in far eastern Russia until summer 2015, postponing a key project by a year in a setback for the country's biggest gold producer.

Polyus cited "challenging market conditions" as the reason for its decision "to re-sequence the development of the Natalka project and delay the launch of the plant to summer 2015 from the previously announced target of summer 2014".

"Although it is operationally possible to commence gold production at the Natalka mine as previously planned, Polyus Gold deems it prudent to postpone its commissioning given the recent substantial decline in the gold price and the possibility of further weakness," it said in a statement.

The London-listed company had earlier planned to start Natalka, a challenging and costly project to develop one of the world's largest untapped deposits, by the end of this year.