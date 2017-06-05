(Repeats to additional subscribers, adds PIX tag, no change to
* Gold miner returns to London after 2015 delisting
* Aims to raise $400 mln from new shares
* Proceeds from existing shares to go to Kerimov family
* Provides test of Western appetite for Russian assets
By Polina Devitt
MOSCOW, June 5 Russia's top gold producer Polyus
will offer new and existing shares in a secondary
share offering in both London and Moscow, it said on Monday, in
a deal that will test investor appetite for Russian assets.
Polyus delisted from the London Stock Exchange in late 2015
after Western sanctions over Moscow's role in the Ukraine crisis
began to bite for Russian companies. However it returns to
London, buoyed by an 11 percent rise in global gold prices
this year and by a separate $887 million deal to sell 10
percent of the company to a Chinese consortium led by Fosun
International.
As part of its secondary share offering for 7 percent of the
company's equity, Polyus expects to raise $400 million from the
sale of new shares. Further proceeds from existing equity will
go the company's controlling shareholder, the family of Russian
tycoon Suleiman Kerimov.
The company, listed on the Moscow Exchange with a market
capitalisation of $9.9 billion and a free float of 6.76 percent,
plans to use the proceeds from the planned share sale to repay
some of its debt and finance projects.
The Chinese deal had valued Polyus at $9 billion, or $70.6
per share, compared with 4,423 roubles ($78) per share at the
market close on Friday. The shares were up 0.4 percent at 4,440
roubles on Monday.
Other large Russian companies will be watching the Polyus
offering with interest, hoping to gauge the likelihood of a
robust return of investors that took flight after Moscow annexed
Crimea from Ukraine in 2014.
The first $500 million-plus offering on the Moscow market
this year could be followed by an initial public offering (IPO)
from En+ Group, which manages Russian tycoon Oleg Deripaska's
aluminium and hydropower businesses, sources have told Reuters.
State shipping company Sovcomflot is also expected to launch
an IPO before long.
Polyus, meanwhile, is looking for a successful share sale to
boost funds after winning a licence in January for one of the
world's biggest untapped gold deposits and as it prepares to
start production at its large Natalka deposit in late 2017.
In a separate statement on Monday, Polyus raised its
production forecast to 2.35-2.4 million troy ounces in 2018 and
2.8 million ounces in 2019, having previously forecast 2.7
million ounces by 2020. Total cash costs will remain below $400
an ounce, it added.
($1 = 56.6025 roubles)
