MOSCOW, March 13 Russia's biggest gold producer
Polyus Gold said on Friday its 2014 earnings before
interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose
by 11 percent, year-on-year, to $1.0 billion, beating Reuters
poll of forecasts of $930 million.
Polyus said its 2014 loss from continuing operations was at
$182 million compared with a profit of $143 million in 2013 due
to losses from derivative financial instruments and investments
of $934 million.
(Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Lidia Kelly)