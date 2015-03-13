MOSCOW, March 13 Russia's biggest gold producer Polyus Gold said on Friday its 2014 earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose by 11 percent, year-on-year, to $1.0 billion, beating Reuters poll of forecasts of $930 million.

Polyus said its 2014 loss from continuing operations was at $182 million compared with a profit of $143 million in 2013 due to losses from derivative financial instruments and investments of $934 million. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Lidia Kelly)