MOSCOW Aug 22 Russia's Polyus Gold, the country's largest gold miner, said on Thursday it expected to recognise a non-cash impairment charge in the range of $460 million to $480 million in its first half results due to a fall in the price of gold.

The write-off is expected, as the company has reassessed the future prospectivity of its exploration and evaluation asset portfolio and has also reconsidered the economic recoverability of its mining assets, it added.