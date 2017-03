MOSCOW Nov 22 Russia's biggest gold miner Polyus Gold said on Friday it had received notice from its chief executive, German Pikhoya, that he wishes to resign to pursue other activities after 11 years at the company.

Pikhoya has indicated that he is willing to continue as CEO until a successor has been appointed, Polyus added in a statement.

Polyus declined further comment. Pikhoya did not reply when contacted by Reuters.