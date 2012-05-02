* Polyus sold 7.5 pct shares to two investors for $635 mln
this week
* Proceeds to be used to repay $460-mln loan to VTB and
SocGen-CEO
* Seeking premium listing with 22 percent free float
* Would need a waiver from U.K. authorities to gain
* Polyus GDRs fell 0.98 pct in London
By Polina Devitt
MOSCOW, May 2 Polyus Gold, Russia's
largest gold producer, aims to obtain a full London share
listing in the near future with 22 percent of its shares in free
float after selling stakes to China's CIC and Russia's VTB bank
this week, its chief executive said on Wednesday.
Currently the company only lists its global depositary
receipts in London whereas a full share listing would
raise Polyus's profile and put the $10 billion gold miner in a
stronger position to take part in a wave of international
mergers sweeping the metals and mining industry.
However, Polyus would need to sell significantly more shares
to give a free float of 50 percent or move its domicile from
Jersey to mainland Britain in order to gain entry into the
prestigious FTSE 100 index.
"I hope that it (a premium listing) will happen in the
nearest future," Chief Executive German Pikhoya told Reuters in
a telephone interview.
Polyus does not intend to sell any more shares for its
listing following the sale of 7.5 percent in treasury stock held
by its subsidiary Jenington.
The company, owned by oligarch Mikhail Prokhorov and
billionaire Suleiman Kerimov, raised $635 million this week by
selling a stake of 5 percent less one share to Chengdong
Investment Corporation, a subsidiary of China's CIC,
and 2.5 percent to Russian bank VTB.
"We hope to obtain a premium listing with the free float of
22 percent," Pikhoya said.
Polyus had planned to move its domicile to London and seek a
full listing f or its shares w ith FTSE 100 inclusion, but changed
those plans after not obtaining the requisite approval from a
strategic investment committee chaired by President-elect
Vladimir Putin.
Polyus' GDRs fell 0.98 percent to $3.03 per GDR in London on
Wednesday by 1345 GMT.
Proceeds from the transaction with CIC and VTB will be used
to repay a $460-million loan to VTB and Societe Generale
, Pikhoya added.
The company hopes that CIC will be a long-term investor, but
has not discussed any specific investment timelines with VTB,
which has a 180-day lock-up period, the CEO said.
Polyus planned to apply for a premium listing on the London
Stock Exchange, a move that would normally require 25 percent of
its shares to be freely traded against the company's current 22
percent.
JP Morgan Cazenove is negotiating on behalf of Polyus with
the UK Listing Authority to seek a waiver for the 25 percent
threshold, taking into account Polyus's relatively large market
capitalization.
Pikhoya said that the current version of the prospectus,
which the company prepares for the listing, is based on 2011
financials.
NATALKA 'ON TRACK'
Polyus is moving in line with its plan to develop a huge
Natalka gold deposit in the Magadan region of Russia, the CEO
said.
"We are on track. Mill equipment will be fully contracted
out in mid-May... Construction works are in progress and the
timeline for the plant launch remains intact. First gold will be
poured in late 2013, as planned," Pikhoya added.
Natalka is one of the largest undeveloped gold deposits in
the world with 31.6 million troy ounces of proven and probable
gold reserves. It is expected to have processing capacity of 10
million tonnes of ore and 500,000 ounces of gold production
annually at the launch of its operations.
Following an increase of mill throughput to 40 million
tonnes of ore annually, Natalka may expand its production up to
1.5 million ounces of gold per year, according to Polyus' plan,
published on its web site www.polyusgold.com .
