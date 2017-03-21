MOSCOW, March 21 Polyus, Russia's largest gold producer, has agreed to sell its 82.34-percent stake in a joint venture with Polymetal which holds rights to develop the Nezhdaninskoye gold deposit in Russia's far eastern Yakutia region.

The stake will be sold for $158 million to Ivan Kulakov, former managing director of Highland Gold Mining, Polyus said in a statement on Tuesday. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by Maria Kiselyova)