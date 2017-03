MOSCOW Feb 22 Russian billionaire Mikhail Prokhorov's Onexim group said on Friday it had sold its entire 37.78 percent stake in London-listed gold miner Polyus Gold for $3.6 billion to two Russian buyers.

In a statement, Onexim said it had sold an 18.5 percent stake to a company associated with Zelimkhan Mutsoyev for $1.77 billion, and a further 19.28 percent a firm affiliated to Gavriil Yushvayev for $1.85 billion.

The deal had been subject to approval by the U.K. Takeover Panel. Sources said on Thursday that a green light was imminent.