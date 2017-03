MOSCOW, April 11 Russia's top gold miner Polyus Gold said on Thursday its sales fell 5 percent, year-on-year, to $524 million during the first three months of the year due to a gold price decrease.

Polyus, controlled by businessman Suleiman Kerimov, said its first-quarter production rose 6 percent to 320,000 troy ounces of gold.

It also added that it has been on track to produce between 1.59 million and 1.68 million ounces in 2013.