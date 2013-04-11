* Production up 6 percent
* Says on track to meet 2013 production target
* To recommend dividend later this month
MOSCOW, April 11 Russia's top gold miner Polyus
Gold said on Thursday its sales fell 4 percent,
year-on-year, to $524 million during the first three months of
the year due to a gold price decrease.
Polyus, controlled by businessman Suleiman Kerimov, said
first-quarter production rose 6 percent to 320,000 troy ounces
of gold and is on track to reach between 1.59 million and 1.68
million ounces in 2013 thanks to improvement in recovery rates
at its mines in Russia.
Russian billionaire Mikhail Prokhorov sold his 38 percent
stake in Polyus to two Russian investors for $3.6 billion
earlier this year, fuelling talk that Polyus would increase
dividend payments.
Polyus's board expects to decide on its 2012 dividend later
this month, it said on Thursday.
The company's net cash position stood at $699 million at the
end of March, compared with net debt of $27 million at the end
of the first quarter of 2012, Polyus added.