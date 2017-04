MOSCOW, March 13 Russia's biggest gold producer Polyus Gold has the potential to deliver up to 500,000 troy ounces of additional annual gold production in the mid-term, it said in a statement on Friday.

Polyus Gold plans to produce 1.63-1.71 million ounces in 2015, it said in a separate statement. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Alexander Winning)