MOSCOW, March 13 Russia's biggest gold producer Polyus Gold may boost output by 2020, Vladimir Polin, the company's managing director told a media conference call on Friday, clarifying the company's earlier statement on assets review.

Earlier, Polyus said it had found the potential to deliver up to 500,000 troy ounces of additional annual gold production in the mid-term.

This means that the company may do it by 2020, Polin said. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Lidia Kelly)