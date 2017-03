MOSCOW, March 25 Russia's No. 1 gold miner Polyus Gold has recorded an 85 percent decrease in 2013 profit from continuing operations to $143 million due to an impairment charge of $472 million, the company said on Tuesday.

Its 2013 earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), adjusted for the impairment charge, were down 30 percent to $910 million, beating a Reuters poll of analysts who expected it at $859 million. (Reporting by Polina Devitt)