MOSCOW Aug 10 Russia's largest gold producer Polyus reported a record high first-half core profit margin on Wednesday buoyed by a weakened rouble.

First-half adjusted earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 17 percent to $691 million, the company said in a statement.

Polyus, controlled by the family of Russian tycoon Suleiman Kerimov, like other Russian precious metals producers has been supported by the rouble's fall as its expenses are denominated mostly in roubles.

Its adjusted EBITDA margin expanded 6 percentage points to 64 percent, "reaching the highest level in the group's history," Polyus said.

Revenue rose 6 percent to $1.08 billion on higher sales and thanks to the positive effect from a company programme to protect prices.

However net profit fell 16 percent to $499 million due to one-off non-cash items and higher current income tax.

In the first half, Polyus agreed a 7-year credit facility worth $2.5 billion with Russia's largest lender Sberbank .

The company used this to finance a $3.4 billion buyback of shares from its controlling shareholder.

As a result of the buyback, its net debt jumped to $3.5 billion as of the end of June from $364 million at the end of 2015.

Polyus said in the statement that its cash and cash equivalents amounted to $1.4 billion as of end of June, equal to its debt repayments up to the end of 2019.

Polyus shares in Moscow were up 0.15 percent on Wednesday, outperforming a 0.2 percent decline in the metals and mining index.