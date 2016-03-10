MOSCOW, March 10 Russia's largest gold producer Polyus Gold said on Thursday its adjusted net profit rose 47 percent year-on-year in 2015 to $901 million.

Revenue fell 2 percent year-on-year to $2.2 billion, Polyus said in a statement, due to an 8 percent drop in global gold prices. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) increased 25 percent to $1.3 billion on reduced costs and higher sales.

The company said it expects to produce 1.76-1.80 million ounces of gold in 2016. (Reporting by Jack Stubbs; editing by Maria Kiselyova)