MOSCOW Jan 21 Russia's largest gold producer Polyus Gold may raise $2.5 billion in a loan from Sberbank, Interfax news agency reported on Thursday, citing two sources familiar with the negotiations.

Polyus may raise the loan for seven years with an annual interest rate of LIBOR plus about 4 percent, the sources added. The funds, if raised, will be partially used to finance a buy- back of Polyus shares on the market. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by Dmitry Solovyov)